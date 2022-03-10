Red Flag Warning issued March 10 at 5:14AM MST until March 10 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 111, in southwest New
Mexico.
* WIND… Southwest winds between 20 and 25 mph gust up to 40
mph.
* HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent
* HIGHEST THREAT…is located across the lowlands west of the
Rio Grande Valley including Hidalgo, Luna and southern Grant
counties where the winds will be stronger, the relative
humidity will be low and the temperatures will be warmer.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Comments