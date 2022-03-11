Special Weather Statement issued March 11 at 8:28AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

A band of moderate to heavy snow was pushing across southern New

Mexico and far west Texas this morning. The snow, heavy at times,

will accumulate up to an inch on grassy surfaces and other cold

objects like cars and outdoor furniture. The main impact for

driving will be wet and slippery roads. Little or no accumulations

on the streets and roads is expected. The band of snow will

continue off an on for the next couple of hours. The rest of the

day will breezy with much colder temperatures than we saw on

Thursday.