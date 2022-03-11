Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 2:00AM CST until March 11 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/ this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.