Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 5:56AM MST until March 11 at 12:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting
as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE…The Sacramento Mountains in south central New Mexico.
* WHEN…till noon MST Today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wintry precipitation will make roads
slick and slippery, especially along US-82 and highways over
hilly terrain.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.