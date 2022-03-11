Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 5:56AM MST until March 11 at 12:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting

as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE…The Sacramento Mountains in south central New Mexico.

* WHEN…till noon MST Today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wintry precipitation will make roads

slick and slippery, especially along US-82 and highways over

hilly terrain.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.