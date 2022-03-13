High Wind Warning issued March 13 at 2:10PM CDT until March 14 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous

for low flying light aircraft.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.