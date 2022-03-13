Red Flag Warning issued March 13 at 10:24PM CDT until March 14 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe and Delaware
Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern
Culberson County.
* TIMING…9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ Monday to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/
Monday evening.
* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 60 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* RFTI…5 or critical.
A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm
temperatures will increase potential for fire growth.
Comments