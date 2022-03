* AFFECTED AREA…Much of the Permian Basin, and all of the Trans

Pecos.

* TIMING…From Monday morning through Monday evening.

* WINDS…Northwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* RFTI…6 or critical to 7 extreme.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm

temperatures will increase potential for fire growth.