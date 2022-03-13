Red Flag Warning issued March 13 at 1:45AM CST until March 13 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,

Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe

Mountains and Chaves Plains.

* TIMING…From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 10 PM CDT /9 PM

MDT/ this evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* RFTI…3 or near critical.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.