Red Flag Warning issued March 13 at 1:45AM CST until March 13 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,
Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe
Mountains and Chaves Plains.
* TIMING…From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 10 PM CDT /9 PM
MDT/ this evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.
* RFTI…3 or near critical.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
