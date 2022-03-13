Red Flag Warning issued March 13 at 1:45AM CST until March 13 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS
OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER…
* AFFECTED AREA…Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above
7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and
Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County.
* TIMING…Warning…From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 10 PM CDT
/9 PM MDT/ this evening. Watch…From Monday morning through
Monday evening.
* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.
* RFTI…5 or critical.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
