Red Flag Warning issued March 13 at 2:07PM CDT until March 13 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above

7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and

Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County.

* TIMING…Warning…From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 10 PM

CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. Watch…From Monday morning

through Monday evening.

* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* RFTI…5 or critical.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.