Red Flag Warning issued March 13 at 2:07PM CDT until March 13 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above
7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and
Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County.
* TIMING…Warning…From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 10 PM
CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. Watch…From Monday morning
through Monday evening.
* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.
* RFTI…5 or critical.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.