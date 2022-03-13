Skip to Content
today at 10:39 PM
Published 1:07 PM

Red Flag Warning issued March 13 at 2:07PM CDT until March 13 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above
7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and
Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County.

* TIMING…Warning…From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 10 PM
CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. Watch…From Monday morning
through Monday evening.

* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* RFTI…5 or critical.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

