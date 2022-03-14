High Wind Warning issued March 14 at 1:41AM CDT until March 14 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northwest winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/
this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.