High Wind Warning issued March 14 at 2:25PM CDT until March 14 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Northwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…Now until 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous

for low flying light aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.