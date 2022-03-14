Red Flag Warning issued March 14 at 3:34AM CDT until March 14 at 11:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Ward, Crane,

Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Terrell, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe and

Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern

Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains,

Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills,

Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and

Lower Brewster County.

* TIMING…From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ this morning to 11 PM CDT /10

PM MDT/ this evening.

* WINDS…Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* RFTI…6 or critical.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm

temperatures will increase potential for fire growth.