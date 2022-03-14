Red Flag Warning issued March 14 at 6:02AM MDT until March 14 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to
4 PM MDT this afternoon. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in
effect.
* WIND…Northwest winds 25 and 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
* HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent
* HIGHEST THREAT…is located in Hudpseth county
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
