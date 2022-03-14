Red Flag Warning issued March 14 at 6:40AM MDT until March 14 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WIND…Northwest winds 25 and 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

* HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent

* HIGHEST THREAT…is located in Hudspeth county

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.