High Wind Warning issued March 16 at 2:06PM CDT until March 17 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
CCA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…High winds could make driving difficult for motorists
driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor
trailers. Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture and
other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. The high winds can
topple trees, down power lines and damage some structures.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.