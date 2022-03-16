High Wind Warning issued March 16 at 2:06PM CDT until March 17 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

CCA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/

Thursday.

* IMPACTS…High winds could make driving difficult for motorists

driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor

trailers. Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture and

other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. The high winds can

topple trees, down power lines and damage some structures.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.