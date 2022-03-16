Red Flag Warning issued March 16 at 2:12PM CDT until March 17 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock,

Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Terrell, Van Horn and

Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County

Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains,

Davis Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos

Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County.

* TIMING…Thursday afternoon and evening.

* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Between 6 and 15 percent.

* RFTI…7 or critical to extreme.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that start may quickly spread. Outdoor

burning is discouraged.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.