Red Flag Warning issued March 16 at 6:06AM MDT until March 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this
afternoon to 7 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 111, across the lowlands of
southwest New Mexico.
* WIND…Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity of 7 to 10 percent.
* HIGHEST THREAT…Will be across the lowlands of southwestern New
Mexico, to include the Bootheel and southwest deserts.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Comments