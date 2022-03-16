Red Flag Warning issued March 16 at 6:06AM MDT until March 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this

afternoon to 7 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 111, across the lowlands of

southwest New Mexico.

* WIND…Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity of 7 to 10 percent.

* HIGHEST THREAT…Will be across the lowlands of southwestern New

Mexico, to include the Bootheel and southwest deserts.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.