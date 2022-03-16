Red Flag Warning issued March 16 at 8:36PM CDT until March 17 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock,
Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Terrell, Van Horn and
Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County
Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains,
Davis Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos
Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County.
* TIMING…From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.
* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* RFTI…6 or critical.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that start may quickly spread. Outdoor
burning is discouraged.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.