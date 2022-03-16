Wind Advisory issued March 16 at 1:58PM CDT until March 17 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
