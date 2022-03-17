High Wind Warning issued March 17 at 1:47AM CDT until March 17 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Davis, and Chinati.
* WHEN…From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/
this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.