High Wind Warning issued March 17 at 2:16PM CDT until March 17 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Davis, and Chinati.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture and

other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. The high winds can

topple trees, down power lines, and damage some structures.

Strong winds can cause power disruptions, hazards to trailers

and high profile vehicles and blowing dust that can reduce

visibility suddenly to near zero in areas where plowed fields

exist.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.