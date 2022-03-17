Red Flag Warning issued March 17 at 2:07PM CDT until March 17 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Scurry, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector,
Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos,
Terrell, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson
County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa
Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Central
Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower
Brewster County.
* TIMING…From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.
* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* RFTI…6 or critical.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that start may quickly spread. Outdoor
burning is discouraged.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.