Red Flag Warning issued March 17 at 5:08AM MDT until March 17 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this

morning to 7 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 110.Fire weather zone 056.

* WIND…Westerly winds of 20 to 30 mph

* HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity of 7 to 12 percent.

* HIGHEST THREAT…is located in the Gila Region of New Mexico and

for Hudspeth County in Texas.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.