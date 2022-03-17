Red Flag Warning issued March 17 at 5:08AM MDT until March 17 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this
morning to 7 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 110.Fire weather zone 056.
* WIND…Westerly winds of 20 to 30 mph
* HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity of 7 to 12 percent.
* HIGHEST THREAT…is located in the Gila Region of New Mexico and
for Hudspeth County in Texas.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Comments