Wind Advisory issued March 17 at 4:54AM MDT until March 17 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…For El Paso and Hudspeth counties in Texas and Otero

county in New Mexico.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will make driving hazardous.

The strong winds will also create patchy areas of blowing dust

which will cause quickly changing visibilities. Wild fire

danger will be critical.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.