Wind Advisory issued March 17 at 4:54AM MDT until March 17 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…For El Paso and Hudspeth counties in Texas and Otero
county in New Mexico.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will make driving hazardous.
The strong winds will also create patchy areas of blowing dust
which will cause quickly changing visibilities. Wild fire
danger will be critical.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments