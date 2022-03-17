Skip to Content
March 18, 2022 1:27 AM
Wind Advisory issued March 17 at 7:31PM CDT until March 17 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

