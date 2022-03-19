Red Flag Warning issued March 19 at 2:51PM CDT until March 20 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS…
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,
Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,
Glasscock, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Eddy
Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe
and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and
Eastern Culberson County.
* TIMING…For the Warning…Sunday afternoon into evening. For
the Watch…Monday afternoon and early evening.
* WINDS…Sunday…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Monday…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. In the
mountains…35 to 50 mph with gusts to 70 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* RFTI…4 to 5 or critical.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
