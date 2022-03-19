Red Flag Warning issued March 19 at 2:51PM CDT until March 20 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS…

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,

Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,

Glasscock, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Eddy

Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe

and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and

Eastern Culberson County.

* TIMING…For the Warning…Sunday afternoon into evening. For

the Watch…Monday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS…Sunday…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Monday…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. In the

mountains…35 to 50 mph with gusts to 70 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* RFTI…4 to 5 or critical.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.