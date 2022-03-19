Red Flag Warning issued March 19 at 5:57AM MDT until March 20 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM
MDT Sunday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 110. Fire weather zone 111. Fire
weather zone 112. Fire weather zone 113.
* WIND…West winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity of 5 to 10 percent.
* HIGHEST THREAT…will be over the lowland zones of New Mexico.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
