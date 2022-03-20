High Wind Warning issued March 20 at 2:36PM CDT until March 22 at 12:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County. In

Texas, Guadalupe Mountains and Davis Mountains above 6000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ Monday to midnight CDT /11 PM

MDT/ Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel

hazardous. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.