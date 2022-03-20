High Wind Warning issued March 20 at 2:36PM CDT until March 22 at 12:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County. In
Texas, Guadalupe Mountains and Davis Mountains above 6000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ Monday to midnight CDT /11 PM
MDT/ Monday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel
hazardous. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
