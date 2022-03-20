High Wind Warning issued March 20 at 2:36PM CDT until March 22 at 4:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…For the first High Wind Warning, west winds 45 to 55 mph

with gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the second High Wind

Warning, northeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.

* WHEN…For the first High Wind Warning, from 9 AM CDT /8 AM

MDT/ Monday to midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ Monday night. For the

second High Wind Warning, from 1 AM CDT /midnight MDT/ to 4 AM

CDT /3 AM MDT/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel

hazardous. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.