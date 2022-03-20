Red Flag Warning issued March 20 at 2:21PM CDT until March 20 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT

FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WEST TEXAS AND

SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO…

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,

Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,

Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Sacramento

Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe

Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains,

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County and

Reeves County Plains.

* TIMING…For the Warning…This afternoon into evening. For

the Watch…Monday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS…South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. On Monday,

west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* RFTI…4 to 5 or near critical to critical.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.