Red Flag Warning issued March 20 at 3:05AM CDT until March 20 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST
TEXAS…
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,
Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,
Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Sacramento
Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe
Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains,
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County and
Reeves County Plains.
* TIMING…For the Warning…This afternoon into evening. For the
Watch…Monday afternoon and early evening.
* WINDS…South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. West 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph Monday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* RFTI…4-5 or near critical to critical.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.