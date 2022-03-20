Red Flag Warning issued March 20 at 3:05AM CDT until March 20 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST

TEXAS…

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,

Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,

Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Sacramento

Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe

Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains,

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County and

Reeves County Plains.

* TIMING…For the Warning…This afternoon into evening. For the

Watch…Monday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS…South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. West 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph Monday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* RFTI…4-5 or near critical to critical.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.