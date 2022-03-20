Red Flag Warning issued March 20 at 6:02AM MDT until March 20 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 110, 111, 112 and 113,

southwestern and south-central New Mexico. Also included are

far west Texas fire weather zones 055 and 056.

* WIND…West winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity of 5 to 10 percent.

* HIGHEST THREAT…will be over the lowland zones of New Mexico.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.