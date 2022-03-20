Red Flag Warning issued March 20 at 8:40PM CDT until March 21 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,

Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,

Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Terrell,

Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Eddy Plains,

Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and

Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern

Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains,

Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills,

Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and

Lower Brewster County.

* TIMING…For the Warning…This afternoon into evening. For

the Watch…Monday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. In the

Guadalupe and Davis Mountains…west 45 to 55 mph with gusts to

75 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* RFTI…4 to 5 or near critical to critical.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.