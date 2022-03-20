Red Flag Warning issued March 20 at 8:40PM CDT until March 21 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,
Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,
Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Terrell,
Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Eddy Plains,
Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and
Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern
Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains,
Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills,
Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and
Lower Brewster County.
* TIMING…For the Warning…This afternoon into evening. For
the Watch…Monday afternoon and early evening.
* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. In the
Guadalupe and Davis Mountains…west 45 to 55 mph with gusts to
75 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* RFTI…4 to 5 or near critical to critical.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
