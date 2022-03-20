Wind Advisory issued March 20 at 1:38PM MDT until March 20 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…For portions of southwest and south central New Mexico

including Hidalgo, Grant, Luna, Dona Ana, and Sierra Counties.

Area strongest wind will be west of the Rio Grande.

* WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will create hazardous driving

conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor

objects will be blown around and minor damage to weak

structures will be possible. Blowing dust may also become an

issue which can reduce visibilities.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.