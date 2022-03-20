Wind Advisory issued March 20 at 1:38PM MDT until March 20 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…For portions of southwest and south central New Mexico
including Hidalgo, Grant, Luna, Dona Ana, and Sierra Counties.
Area strongest wind will be west of the Rio Grande.
* WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will create hazardous driving
conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor
objects will be blown around and minor damage to weak
structures will be possible. Blowing dust may also become an
issue which can reduce visibilities.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.