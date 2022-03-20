Wind Advisory issued March 20 at 1:38PM MDT until March 20 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…For Sunday afternoon, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. For Monday, west winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Lowlands of south central New Mexico and far west

Texas.

* WHEN…For Sunday afternoon through 8 PM MDT. For Monday, from

11 AM to 6 PM MDT.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will make driving hazardous,

making high profile vehicles difficult to control. The winds

will also blow around loose unsecured light objects and cause

minor damage to weak structures. Areas of blowing dust may occur

with the winds which will cause will cause quickly changing

visibilities on major roadways, especially the interstate 10

corridor. Wild fire danger will be critical on Sunday.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.