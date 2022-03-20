Wind Advisory issued March 20 at 1:38PM MDT until March 20 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For Sunday afternoon, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. For Monday, west winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Lowlands of south central New Mexico and far west
Texas.
* WHEN…For Sunday afternoon through 8 PM MDT. For Monday, from
11 AM to 6 PM MDT.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will make driving hazardous,
making high profile vehicles difficult to control. The winds
will also blow around loose unsecured light objects and cause
minor damage to weak structures. Areas of blowing dust may occur
with the winds which will cause will cause quickly changing
visibilities on major roadways, especially the interstate 10
corridor. Wild fire danger will be critical on Sunday.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.