Wind Advisory issued March 20 at 1:38PM MDT until March 21 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…South central New Mexico and far west Texas.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 6 PM MDT Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Pacific cold front will bring strong

winds which will create hazardous driving conditions, especially

for high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor objects will be blown

around and minor damage to weak structures will be possible

Monday afternoon. Blowing dust may also become an issue which

can reduce visibilities.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.