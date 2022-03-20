Wind Advisory issued March 20 at 2:36PM CDT until March 22 at 12:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Van Horn

and Highway 54 Corridor, Reeves County Plains and Davis

Mountains Foothills, and Eastern Culberson County.

* WHEN…From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ Monday to midnight CDT /11 PM

MDT/ Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel difficult.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.