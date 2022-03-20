Wind Advisory issued March 20 at 6:11AM MDT until March 20 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…For portions of southwest and south central New Mexico

including Hidalgo, Grant, Luna, Dona Ana, and Sierra Counties.

Area strongest wind will be west of the Rio Grande.

* WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will make driving hazardous,

making high profile vehicles difficult to control. The winds

will also blow around loose unsecured light objects and cause

minor damage to weak structures. Areas of blowing dust may occur

with the winds which will cause will cause quickly changing

visibilities on major roadways, especially the interstate 10

corridor. Wild fire danger will be critical.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.