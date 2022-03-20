Wind Advisory issued March 20 at 8:15PM MDT until March 21 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Lowlands of south central New Mexico and far west
Texas.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 6 PM MDT Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will create hazardous driving
conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor
objects will be blown around and blowing dust may also become
an issue which can reduce visibilities.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
