Wind Advisory issued March 20 at 8:15PM MDT until March 21 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Lowlands of south central New Mexico and far west

Texas.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 6 PM MDT Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will create hazardous driving

conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor

objects will be blown around and blowing dust may also become

an issue which can reduce visibilities.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.