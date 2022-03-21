High Wind Warning issued March 21 at 2:00PM CDT until March 22 at 12:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…THE HIGH WIND WARNING FOR EARLY TUESDAY MORNING HAS BEEN
CANCELLED DUE TO FORECASTED WINDS BELOW HIGH WIND CRITERIA….
* WHAT…West winds 45 to 60 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.
* WHEN…Until midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make
travel hazardous. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.