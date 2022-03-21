High Wind Warning issued March 21 at 2:00PM CDT until March 22 at 12:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County. In

Texas the Guadalupe Mountains and the Davis Mountains above

6000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make

travel hazardous. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.