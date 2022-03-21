High Wind Warning issued March 21 at 3:23AM CDT until March 22 at 4:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the first High Wind Warning, west winds 45 to 55 mph
with gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the second High Wind
Warning, northeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.
* WHEN…For the first High Wind Warning, from 9 AM CDT /8 AM
MDT/ Monday to midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ Monday night. For the
second High Wind Warning, from 1 AM CDT /midnight MDT/ to 4 AM
CDT /3 AM MDT/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make
travel hazardous. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.