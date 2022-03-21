Red Flag Warning issued March 21 at 2:05PM CDT until March 21 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,
Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,
Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Terrell,
Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Eddy Plains,
Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and
Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern
Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains,
Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills,
Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and
Lower Brewster County.
* TIMING…This afternoon and early evening.
* WINDS…In the Plains, west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55
mph. For the mountains, west 40 to 50 with gusts up to 70 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* RFTI…5 to 6 or critical.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.