Red Flag Warning issued March 21 at 3:32AM CDT until March 21 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,

Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,

Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Terrell,

Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Eddy Plains,

Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and

Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern

Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains,

Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills,

Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and

Lower Brewster County.

* TIMING…Monday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS…Plains… Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45

mph. Mountains… West 30 to 40 with gusts to 60 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* RFTI…4 – 5 or near critical to critical

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.