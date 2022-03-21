Wind Advisory issued March 21 at 2:00PM CDT until March 22 at 12:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…Until midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ tonight.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel
difficult.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.