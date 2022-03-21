Wind Advisory issued March 21 at 3:23AM CDT until March 22 at 12:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and western Texas.

* WHEN…From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ Monday to midnight CDT /11 PM

MDT/ Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel

difficult.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.