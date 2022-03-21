Wind Advisory issued March 21 at 3:23AM CDT until March 22 at 12:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest and western Texas.
* WHEN…From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ Monday to midnight CDT /11 PM
MDT/ Monday night.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel
difficult.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
