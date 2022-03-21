Wind Advisory issued March 21 at 4:10AM MDT until March 21 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Lowlands of south central New Mexico.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 6 PM MDT Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will create hazardous driving
conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Loose
outdoor objects will be blown around and blowing dust may also
become an issue which can reduce visibilities.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.