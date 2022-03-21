Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 3:13PM MDT until March 22 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches. Storm total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with

isolated higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico in the Sacramento

Mountains above 6000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wintry precipitation will make roads

slick and slippery, especially along US-82 and highways over

hilly terrain.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.