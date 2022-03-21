Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 4:33AM MDT until March 22 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches
with isolated higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico in the Sacramento
Mountains above 6000 feet.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wintry precipitation will make roads
slick and slippery, especially along US-82 and highways over
hilly terrain.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments